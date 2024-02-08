Liberate yourselves from abusive marriages - Kwabena Kwabena urges Women

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a society where relationships often intertwine with societal expectations and norms, George Kwabena Adu, professionally known as Kwabena Kwabena, has urged women to liberate themselves from abusive marriages.



"With a poignant reminder that enduring abuse is not a testament to love," Kwabena Kwabena advocates for women's empowerment to break free from toxic relationships.



"Ladies should not hesitate to leave a relationship if their man assaults them or even attempts to assault them," emphasized the 'Aso' hitmaker, highlighting that women should not tolerate any form of physical abuse from their partners as it is not a sign of love.



Kwabena Kwabena made these statements during an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



"If someone who says he loves you physically abuses you, that is not love. The moment your man lifts his hand to hit you, please leave such a relationship. Even if you are married, if your husband beats you, pack your bags and go back to your father’s house,” he emphasized.



The highlife legend further asserted that he would not tolerate any form of abuse towards his daughter if she entered into a relationship. He condemned men who engage in domestic violence, stating that they "have to bow down their heads in shame."



"If my daughter is getting married, I will tell her husband one thing: he either takes care of her or leaves her alone. The moment I hear that she is going through abuse, I would personally go and pick her up from her husband’s house and bring her home,” he concluded.



