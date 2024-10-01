License Plates Code Meaning Ghana

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: supercars.com.gh

Ghanaian license plates, introduced in 2009, feature a format comprising a two-letter regional code, a four-digit numeric code, and a two-digit year code. The regional code indicates where the vehicle was registered, such as "VR" for the Volta Region. The four-digit code differentiates vehicles within that region and year, ranging from 1 to 9999. The two-digit year code reflects the registration year (e.g., "20" for 2020). Temporary codes like "DV" for defective vehicles and "DP" for vehicles driving from the port have specific uses and durations. Understanding this system is essential for vehicle owners and importers in Ghana.



