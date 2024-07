Entertainment of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Radio personality Nana Romeo argues that age shouldn't define success, emphasizing achievements over longevity in Ghana's rap scene.



He asserts Sarkodie surpasses Obrafour due to international recognition and career impact, dismissing age and tenure as measures of greatness.



Nana Romeo concludes Sarkodie is Ghana's premier rapper with unmatched stature.