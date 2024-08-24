Lift the ban on me; I'm not a bad person - Mcbrown pleads with US Embassy

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: Pulse Ghana

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has appealed to the U.S. Embassy in Ghana to lift a travel ban imposed on her after she was deported from the U.S. in 2001.



Although she did not disclose the reason for her deportation, McBrown emphasized her current good character and urged Ghanaians to avoid using forged documents when applying for visas.



She also suggested that women should consider marrying after 35 to be better prepared emotionally and physically for marriage, and men after 40 for more stable relationships.