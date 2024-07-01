You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 01Article 1956131

Source: Classfmonline

Lil Win: Actor appears instantly healed, takes off neck brace after pastor's prayer

Actor and filmmaker Lil Win, after a prayer from his pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, dramatically removed his neck brace, seemingly healed from injuries sustained in a recent car accident.

The incident occurred during a church service at Believers Worship Centre, where Prophet Kyei-Duah declared him "free" and instructed him to discard the brace, which Lil Win promptly did, flexing his neck to demonstrate his recovery.

This follows a legal ordeal stemming from the accident on May 25, 2024, for which Lil Win faced charges of dangerous driving and causing harm, currently awaiting advice from the Attorney-General's office.

