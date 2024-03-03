LilWin and Nigerian stars in Ghana mourn the passing of Mr. Ibu

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and respect, LilWin, alongside renowned Nigerian actors currently in Ghana shooting a movie titled "A country called Ghana", Ramsey Noah, Charles Awurom, and Awilo Sharp Sharp, have announced a day off from shooting their movie to mourn the passing of the legendary actor, Mr. Ibu.



The Nigerian film industry, commonly known as Nollywood, and the entire nation of Nigeria are plunged into mourning as they bid farewell to one of their most beloved actors, Mr. Ibu.



His demise has reverberated not only across Nigeria but also in Ghana, touching the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.



Mr. Ibu, whose real name is John Okafor, was celebrated for his comedic prowess and unique acting style, which endeared him to audiences far and wide. His contributions to Nigerian cinema are immeasurable, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of African entertainment.



In a statement released by Wezzy Empire, the production company expressed profound sorrow over the loss of Mr. Ibu, emphasizing the immense talent and honor it was to collaborate with the late legend. The decision to halt filming for a day serves as a tribute to the iconic actor and a moment of reflection for his significant contributions to the industry.



"We mourn with Nigeria and the movie industry on the demise of our legend Mr. Ibu. In respect to this great actor, we at Wezzy Empire together with our Nigerian brothers currently in Ghana, Ramsey Noah, Charles Awurom and Awilo Sharp Sharp will be taking a day off from shooting the movie to mourn with the late legendary actor. We in Ghana will forever cherish your talent and honor to work with you Mr Ibu, Rest Well Legend," the statement read.