Source: Tigpost

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has taken steps to support the family of 3-year-old Nana Yaw Ampomah, who died in a car accident involving LilWin's vehicle.



He replaced their damaged car, gave GH¢95,000 for funeral and hospital costs, and committed to assisting the surviving twins.



Legal proceedings are ongoing.