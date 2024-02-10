LilWin criticises Martha Ankomah over Kumawood comments

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Kumawood actor, LilWin has come forward to strongly criticise his fellow colleagues, notably singling out actress Martha Ankomah, for what he perceives as derogatory remarks about Kumawood movies.



LilWin launched a blistering attack at Ankomah, specifically targeting her for what he described as 'unpleasant' comments she made about Kumawood movies over the past few years.



Martha's comments, during an interview with Hitz FM in 2017 and later with Accra FM in 2023, have resurfaced on the internet. In these interviews, she diminished the storylines of recent Kumawood movies, contrasting them with the era of Agya Koo.



"I love their storylines and they used to have really good movies like Kumasi Yonkuo, but of late, most of their movies portray witchcraft and that does not motivate me to shoot with them," she said during her interview with Hitz FM.



However, the discussion around Martha Ankomah's statements arose while LilWin was chastising Dr. Likee’s camp following the defection of one of his actresses, Mimi, to the ranks of Akabenezer.



Mimi, the actress in question, has recently been granting interviews taking swipes at LilWin, prompting him to retaliate against anyone who has ever belittled his efforts, including Martha Ankomah.



LilWin expressed, "Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have?"



"I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah, and co, do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?" he added.



He continued, "Patience Ozorkwor came to Kumasi to shoot a movie. Aki and Pawpaw, Mr. Ibu, and the rest came down to shoot a movie here. But for people like you, who call yourselves refined actors; how many times do these Nigerians come to Ghana to shoot movies? They are the ones who rather send for you guys."