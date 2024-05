Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Kweku Flick has praised actor/comedian Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin for his support in his music career.



Flick expresses pride in LilWin's recent movie 'A Country Called Ghana'.



Speaking on Property FM, Flick appreciates LilWin's consistent backing since they met, highlighting collaborative efforts on Flick's new song 'Y3 koom'.



LilWin's support is invaluable.