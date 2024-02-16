LilWin responds to Martha Ankomah's lawsuit

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, remains undeterred by the defamation lawsuit brought against him by fellow actress Martha Ankomah.



Ankomah alleges that Lil Win publicly accused her of showing contempt towards Kumawood actors, citing their purported lack of quality storylines as her reason for declining to collaborate with them. Additionally, Lil Win criticised Ankomah for her role as a GTP Ambassador, insinuating that she spoke disparagingly despite her association with the brand.



In response, Lil Win shared an old video featuring Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia, explaining his infamous “every idiot can go to court” statement from 2012. Nketia emphasised that being sued does not equate to being guilty of the alleged offense.



Captioning the post, Lil Win stated, "As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the Ghanaian people the promise of equal justice under the law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution. Movie is my Life. Long live Ghana Movie. Thus me #Lilwin #wezzyempire.”





Meanwhile, the writ filed commands Lil Win to appear in court within eight days to respond to the allegations.Ankomah vehemently denies the accusations, emphasising her commitment to professionalism and integrity within the Ghanaian film industry. She stated that such baseless claims tarnish her reputation and undermine the collaborative spirit necessary for the entertainment sector's growth.Among other demands, Martha Ankomah seeks GH₵5 million in damages.