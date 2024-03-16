LilWin's movie 'A Country Called Ghana' to premiere May 5th and 6th

Movies of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has unveiled the premiere dates for his much-anticipated movie, "A Country Called Ghana."



Scheduled for May 5th and May 6th, 2024, the film, which commenced shooting last month, boasts an ensemble cast including renowned Nollywood figures such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu.



With fervent anticipation from audiences in both Ghana and Nigeria, LilWin took to Instagram on March 13th to reveal the premiere dates.



"A Country called Ghana, we shall premiere it on the 5th and 6th, Accra and Kumasi," he announced.



In an earlier interview, the actor emphasized the film's aim for global recognition, particularly targeting streaming giant Netflix, thus necessitating the inclusion of Nollywood luminaries.



Over recent weeks, LilWin has been tantalizing fans with glimpses of the movie on his social media platforms, building excitement among Ghanaian audiences.