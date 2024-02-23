LilWin speaks on video allegedly addressed to Martha Ankomah after lawsuit

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has addressed the controversy surrounding the viral video depicting him verbally confronting actress Martha Ankomah.



During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win clarified that the video in question was actually a scene from a movie he was filming, emphasizing that it was a scripted performance taken out of context.



"The video I did is a movie. I was acting… I was not angry. I had done some makeup," Lil Win explained, asserting his stance that the clip circulating online was part of his professional work.



He expressed his willingness to leave the resolution of the issue to legal professionals amid Martha Ankomah's lawsuit against him for allegedly tarnishing her reputation.



Lil Win is, however, required to appear in court within eight days to address the allegations brought against him by Martha Ankomah. Despite the impending court hearing, Lil Win stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among industry players.



Looking ahead, Lil Win expressed his aspirations to expand his career beyond national borders.



"I want to go international. The investors should come and take me there," he stated,