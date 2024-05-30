Lilwin postpones Sunyani premiere out of respect for late 3-year-old boy

Movies of Thursday, 30 May 2024
Source: Mynewsgh
Ghanaian comedian Lilwin has postponed the premiere of his movie "A Country Called Ghana" in Sunyani following a fatal accident involving a 3-year-old.
The decision, made out of respect for the victim, aims to show sensitivity to the bereaved family's plight.
Lilwin's team apologizes for a previous statement deemed insensitive and announces plans to reschedule the event.
Additionally, Lilwin requests prayers for himself, his manager, and security personnel receiving treatment at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.