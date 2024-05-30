You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 30Article 1944281

Movies of Thursday, 30 May 2024

    

Source: Mynewsgh

Lilwin postpones Sunyani premiere out of respect for late 3-year-old boy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lil Win Lil Win

Ghanaian comedian Lilwin has postponed the premiere of his movie "A Country Called Ghana" in Sunyani following a fatal accident involving a 3-year-old.

The decision, made out of respect for the victim, aims to show sensitivity to the bereaved family's plight.

Lilwin's team apologizes for a previous statement deemed insensitive and announces plans to reschedule the event.

Additionally, Lilwin requests prayers for himself, his manager, and security personnel receiving treatment at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment