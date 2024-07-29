Lilwin’s ‘A Country Called Ghana” movie wins three awards at Imo International Film Festival

Entertainment of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana’s acting gem, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, has won three awards at the 2024 Imo International Film Festival with his movie “A Country Called Ghana”.



The movie, which debuted in May 2024, won the Best Production Design and the Best Make-Up Film at the highly-rated Imo International Film festival held in Nigeria.



Ramsey Nouah, who was the lead actor in the movie, won the Best Actor category after his sensational outing in one of Ghana’s biggest movies this year.



The movie received 10 nominations at this year’s Imo International Film Festival, with Lilwin getting a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor.