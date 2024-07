Music of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: Skynews

Lily Allen has ventured into OnlyFans by selling photos of her feet for $10 a month.



Dubbed "Lily Allen FTSE500," she teased fans with a toe glimpse from Rome.



Her bio, "just dipping my toes in," and pun-filled posts like "sole trader" continue the theme.



Allen explored the idea on her podcast, influenced by high ratings on WikiFeet.