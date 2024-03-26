Local musicians need domestic digital platforms – Okraku Mantey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, says local musicians need a domestic digital platform to distribute their music.



He said the convention where Ghanaian musicians distributed their music on international digital platforms did not yield the desired results of increased revenue.



The international digital platforms, he reiterated, were designed specifically to serve the countries in which they were made.



He said this during the Africa Music Business Dialogue, which was held in Accra.



He said it was imperative that the industry players within the music industry deliberated on how to develop localised distribution platforms specifically for the Ghanaian market.



“I ask myself what percentage our musicians take from international digital platforms. If it is in Ghana that these musicians are getting this meagre money, then we complain, but since it is an international digital platform, we are excited.



Even if it is lower, we will still distribute our songs on their platforms. We need our own platforms to distribute our music, and I think we need to have a conversation on how we can develop our own,” he said.



African Music Business Dialogue is a yearly event that brings players in the music industry together to discuss the future of African music.