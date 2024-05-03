Lord Paper reflects on lingering fallout from ‘Awurama’ video

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Lord Paper opens up about the enduring consequences of his explicit music video, ‘Awurama,’ released nine years ago, which continues to haunt him in the industry.



Despite offering apologies and striving to move forward, Lord Paper reveals in a recent interview with Accra-based Metro TV that he still faces hurdles, including being shunned by some media outlets and denied promotional opportunities.



The controversial video, released in 2016 when Lord Paper was a newcomer, sparked widespread condemnation for its explicit content, leading to severe backlash against the artist.



Reflecting on the aftermath nearly a decade later, Lord Paper expresses frustration at the persistent repercussions of his past actions, despite his efforts to make amends and grow from the experience.



While acknowledging some media support, Lord Paper laments the industry's reluctance to fully embrace his redemption journey, citing ongoing blacklisting and resistance to his music promotion efforts.



In his own words, he shares his disappointment: "The industry doesn’t love and show me love. I feel like if the project is very good, I don’t have to be in your faces."



Lord Paper also questions the fairness of continuing to judge him solely based on the controversial video, urging critics to consider his subsequent work which he believes showcases his growth as an artist.