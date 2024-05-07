Lord Paper reveals heartbreak over girlfriend's alleged infidelity with Mr. Drew

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artist Lord Paper, aka Michael Takyi-Frimpong, shared intimate details about his latest EP track "Jane" during a recent GTV breakfast show appearance.



The song, part of his EP "Something Something," delves into his past relationship with Jane, alleging infidelity with fellow musician Mr. Drew.



Despite Jane's preference for Mr. Drew, Lord Paper reflects on his music success fueled by the heartbreak.



Maintaining an amicable relationship with Mr. Drew, Lord Paper clarified that Mr. Drew was unaware of Jane's involvement at the time.



Reflecting on his earlier songs like "Sika duro" and "Dzigbordi," Lord Paper clarified they were storytelling devices, not autobiographical accounts.



The EP "Something Something" includes tracks like "Fighting Spirit," "Mistake," "Kofi Junior," and the emotionally charged "Jane."



Lord Paper's candid revelations shed light on his personal experiences driving his creative process and the storytelling within his music.



