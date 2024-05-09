Lordina The Soprano grateful for TGMA nomination

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Choral soloist Lordina The Soprano expresses gratitude for her Best Female Vocal Performer nomination at this year’s Ghana Music Awards, seeing it as validation for her efforts in pushing choral music's boundaries.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she credits the nomination to divine grace, hoping it inspires others.



Despite competition from Adina and Abiana, she remains appreciative of the nomination, prioritizing gratitude over the outcome.



Emphasizing the importance of recognition, she vows to continue pushing musical boundaries regardless of the result.



Lordina advocates for integrating choral music into mainstream genres, highlighting its cultural and artistic value in enriching Ghana’s music industry.