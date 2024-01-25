Lupita Nyong'o pens heartfelt letter to celebrate empowered women of Accra

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has expressed her admiration for the hardworking women of Accra in a touching letter dedicated to the city.



She shared the heartfelt message was on her Instagram page with a video showcasing her visit over a year ago, featuring glimpses of women in various roles across the city.



During her visit, Nyong'o interacted with diverse groups of women, including bikers, fashion designers, food vendors, and factory workers, acknowledging their undeniable entrepreneurial spirit.



The actress believes that Accra is run by these women who contribute immensely to the city's vibrancy. Nyong'o emphasized that their current efforts lay the groundwork for a dynamic future.



This tribute is part of Lupita's series of acknowledgments for countries and cities she has visited, including Tanzania's Zanzibar and Benin, shared on her Instagram page.



Read Lupita's letter below:



"A Love Letter to Accra:

Glorious Accra, to celebrate you is to celebrate your fierce women, so many fierce women wherever I go. They run this town with an entrepreneurial spirit that is impossible to ignore. Their impact is widespread. It feels as if everything you touch here has been influenced by women. From the fashion to the factories to the flavors, the women of Accra are fueling the present for a vibrant future. I love to see it. Go get it, ladies."