Luta Gh releases new single titled ‘Somebody’

Music of Friday, 18 October 2024

Afrobeat and reggae artiste Luther Mac Larnyoh, popularly known as Luta Gh, has released of their latest single, 'Somebody', a captivating song that explores the universal quest for love.



'Somebody' resonates deeply with anyone who has ever longed for connection. Luta Gh’s soulful voice invites listeners into a journey of vulnerability, capturing the essence of longing and the hope of



finding that special someone.



The single is produced by Jaemally, known for his works with top artists in the genre, and features an arrangement that highlights Luta Gh’s emotional delivery.



'Somebody' is not just another love song; it’s an anthem for those who dare to dream of finding love in a world that often feels disconnected. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace their feelings, as they navigate the highs and lows of love's pursuit.



About Luta Gh



Luta Gh born Luther Mac Larnyoh is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, who identifies with afro-beats and reggae.



Born in the Greater Accra region of Ghana he began making music in his early school days and realised his talents and abilities as a lyricist and a songwriter with the versatile skill of jumping on any genre of music.



He studied at Pope John’s Secondary School where he obtained his High School Certificate and later continued his tertiary education at Ghana Telecom to earn a Bachelors degree in Info Tech.



Luta Gh is Known for his soothing vocals and melodic output and has many popular and trendy songs such as Slow Down, Ekiki Me, Scary, Bounce and a lot more.



Listen to 'Somebody' on all streaming platforms.