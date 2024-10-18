You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 18Article 1995539

2024-10-18

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Luta Gh releases new single titled ‘Somebody’

Afrobeat and reggae artiste Luther Mac Larnyoh, popularly known as Luta Gh, has released of their latest single, 'Somebody', a captivating song that explores the universal quest for love.

'Somebody' resonates deeply with anyone who has ever longed for connection. Luta Gh’s soulful voice invites listeners into a journey of vulnerability, capturing the essence of longing and the hope of

