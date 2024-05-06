You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 06Article 1936316

Television of Monday, 6 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lydia Forson applauds parents embracing children's pursuit of entertainment careers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lydia Forson Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson Commends Parents for Accepting Children’s Aspirations in Entertainment

Ghanaian Parents Shift Perspective, Embrace Careers in Creative Space

Traditionally, Ghanaian Parents Upheld Conventional Career Paths

Evolution: Parents Now Support Children's Pursuit of Creative Professions

Lydia Forson Hails Growing Acceptance of Entertainment Careers by Parents

Forson Reflects on Progress in Entertainment Sector Amid Parental Acceptance

Actress Lydia Forson Highlights Impact of Parental Support on Entertainment Industry

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment