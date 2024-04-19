Lydia Forson raises alarm over social media's reputation threat

Movies of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning actress Lydia Forson has voiced concerns about the damaging impact of social media on individuals' reputations and brands.



Forson fears that the unrestrained nature of social platforms could lead to widespread misinformation and disinformation, posing a serious threat to people's hard-earned reputations with no effective checks in place.



Expressing her worries through X, Forson highlighted the ease with which unverified information from anonymous accounts can spread rapidly across multiple platforms. She emphasized the danger posed by this phenomenon, as individuals may find themselves unable to defend against false allegations before their reputation is irreparably damaged.



In a poignant social media post, Forson stated, "Social media can be so dangerous man! Someone can just tweet an allegation from an anonymous account, another retweets and next thing you know we’re all sharing it like wildfire! It’s really scary when you think about it. All it takes is one lie to destroy a person, just 1.”