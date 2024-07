Entertainment of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Guru NKZ, a prominent Hiplife rapper, aspires to become the President of Ghana.



Currently, he's focusing on the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (UGSRC) presidency.



He announced his candidacy alongside Vice Presidential candidate Jeffery Adu-Yeboah.



Guru aims to use student leadership as a stepping stone to a political career.