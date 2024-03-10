MOG Music takes diplomatic stance on anti-LGBTQ+ bill, avoids clear position

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Gospel singer and songwriter MOG Music has chosen not to express a clear stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill recently passed by Ghana’s parliament, awaiting the president’s assent.



Appearing as a guest on the United ShowBiz show on UTV last Saturday, the acclaimed artist, known by his real name Nana Yaw Boakye, sidestepped the question when host MzGee inquired about his views on the bill.



Responding diplomatically, he stated, “With the job that I do, I would rather plead the fifth. I am saying this to protect my image and my brand. If I say for, they will say something, if I say against, they will say something. So I plead the fifth. What I stand for, in my private caucus I can speak about it, but not on air. Thank you.”



MOG Music's response garnered varied reactions from viewers, with some commending his diplomatic approach and others criticizing him for evasiveness and perceived hypocrisy.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill, passed by Ghana’s Parliament on February 28, 2024, seeks to criminalize activities of LGBTQ+ individuals within the country. While awaiting the president’s assent, it has ignited heated debates and reactions both domestically and internationally, incorporating stringent measures against LGBTQ+ community members and sympathizers in Ghana.



The bill has sparked protests and petitions from opponents within the country and beyond.



Despite his success in the gospel music scene, MOG Music remains somewhat mysterious, guarding his image and brand carefully. His decision to refrain from public commentary on the bill underscores the delicate balance between personal convictions and public perception.



As the nation awaits the president’s decision, MOG Music's cryptic silence adds intrigue to an already charged debate, leaving questions about whether he will eventually break his silence.



