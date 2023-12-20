MTN thrills patrons at 2023 Night of Nine Lessons and Carols with entertainment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

Patrons of the 2023 MTN festival of Nine Lessons and Carols night had their evening filled with fun as they jammed to sizzling tunes and performances from renowned artistes.



The Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, venue for the event was filled and the night started with a performance from songstress, Freda Rhymz who mesmerized the crowd with some renditions of Christmas carols before performing some of her hit songs like Saucy, and Don't Kiss Me, just to mention a few.



Some of the readers on the night included former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan who entertained the crowd while reading his verse.



The MTN Viva Voices were at their usual best when they performed some local and foreign Christmas choral for the crowd to sing along.



‘Terminator’ hitmaker, King Promise energized the audience which got patrons at the auditorium on their feet to join the popular terminator dance challenge.



There was a surprise act from content creator, Official Starter and his Market Women and the Hosanna hitmaker Banzy Banero.



The word of exaltation was given by Rev. Mrs Rita Sam Korankye Ankrah who admonished Ghanaians to persevere and continue to trust in the Lord to greater blessings.



She said the year 2024 was going to be a good one filled with more blessings and favour and that Ghanaians were to prepare for victory in the coming year.







Ghanaian music icon, Samini closed the night with an incredible performance which had the audience on their feet and had everyone captivated to either sing along or dance the night away.



The night also had DJ Wallpaper who stepped in to ensure the energy of the atmosphere remained vibrant while giving the crowd some old tunes from highlife to hiplife and hip hop.



The host was comedian Foster Romanus