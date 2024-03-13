MUSIGA hosts free health screening for members

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) organized a free health screening exercise and music business seminar for its members as part of the festivities for Ghana Music Month.



The month-long celebration of Ghanaian music encompasses various events, including musical performances and discussions on the African music business.



The health screening event saw the participation of hundreds of musicians and was organized in collaboration with Gyaesu Herbal Clinic and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA). Services offered included blood pressure checks, dental and eye exams, general consultations, and malaria tests, along with complementary medical counseling.



In addition to the health screening, MUSIGA arranged a music seminar to empower its members to leverage internet platforms for promoting their music. Participants gained insights into opportunities in global emerging markets and learned about digital marketing trends.



MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, emphasized the union's commitment to the well-being of its members, highlighting the importance of the health screening and music business seminar. Emmanuel Boahen, a lecturer at Valley View University, emphasized the need for musicians to prepare professionally and diversify their income sources in the unpredictable music industry.



Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications and Special Projects at MUSIGA, urged musicians to collaborate with tour and event organizers to develop tour packages with musical themes, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship within the industry.