MUSIGA plans concert for emerging artists on 6th March - Bessa Simons

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is gearing up to host a concert spotlighting emerging talents in the Ghanaian music scene on March 6, 2024.



Bessa Simons, the President of MUSIGA, revealed this initiative during the launch of Ghana Month on Joy FM.



"We are collaborating with the Akwaaba Festival to have a show at the forecourt of the National Theatre and what we are doing is, the young, up and coming musicians who don't normally have big stages, light, Facebook thing for them, they will come and showcase their talents," he said.



Simons emphasized that the event aims to provide a platform for young artists to exhibit their potential and garner visibility. "We are inviting the managers, corporate world, just look at them and see if you can do business with them, because these are the future that we have," he highlighted.



In addition to the concert, MUSIGA has scheduled a music and tourism workshop, along with health screenings for musicians at the Accra Tourist Information Centre on March 5, 2024.



Furthermore, MUSIGA plans to kick off the "Let's play Ghana Music" project on March 11, 2024, to reignite appreciation for Ghanaian music. Simons announced another concert at the Gold Coast Restaurant on March 30, 2024, to promote highlife music.