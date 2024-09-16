MUSIGA plans minimum wage for musicians

Music of Monday, 16 September 2024

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is set to introduce a minimum wage system to ensure fair compensation for its members.



This decision was announced at the MUSIGA National Capacity-Building Workshop, held from September 5-8, 2024, at Erata Hotel, East Legon in Accra.



The new minimum wage initiative aims to address the financial difficulties faced by musicians who



often struggle to earn a sustainable income. MUSIGA plans to collaborate with stakeholders such as employers, event organizers, and venue owners to finalize the details of this wage system.



The workshop, which covered Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), MUSIGA’s Gender Policy, financial management, and contractual agreements, highlighted the importance of CBAs in securing minimum wages for musicians.



Thomas Dayan, Deputy General Secretary of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), noted that MUSIGA could follow the successful model of Senegal’s Association des Métiers de la Musique (AMS) in implementing a minimum wage.



International experts also contributed to the workshop. Jonas Franzen, Head of International Relations for the Swedish Musicians Federation (SMF), provided insights into communication and financial management within musicians' unions.



MUSIGA President Bessa Simons expressed confidence in the workshop's outcomes, noting that it provided participants with valuable knowledge and skills to effectively lead the union in their regions.