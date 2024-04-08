MUSIGA plans music showcase at tourist sites to promote Ghanaian culture

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has revealed an ambitious initiative to feature musicians and cultural troupes at key tourist locations nationwide.



The goal is to highlight Ghana's vibrant music and cultural heritage to tourists, enriching their experience beyond physical landscapes.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Bessa Simons emphasized the importance of integrating music and dance into tourism, noting that visitors often focus solely on the physical beauty of sites while overlooking music traditions.



Under this plan, MUSIGA will collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deploy musicians and cultural groups to regions frequented by tourists.



Bessa Simons detailed that the initiative would involve working closely with local authorities and musicians in these regions to develop a tailored approach. This includes scheduling performances based on tourist traffic, with options ranging from weekly to monthly shows.



Highlighting the significance of music in tourism, Bessa Simons emphasized that music leaves a lasting impression on visitors, connecting them with the essence of Ghana even after they leave.



In addition to this project, Bessa Simons mentioned MUSIGA's plans to host an annual Ghana Music Festival in December. This festival aims to further promote Ghanaian music and culture, offering another platform for showcasing local talent and traditions.