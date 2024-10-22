You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 22Article 1997207

Television of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maame Grace Invests Thousands of Dollars in New State-of-the-Art YouTube Podcast Studio

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Maame Grace Maame Grace

Spiritual visionary and life coach, Maame Grace, has made a significant investment in her growing media presence, unveiling a brand-new, ultra-modern YouTube podcast studio. The revamped studio, outfitted with high-end 6K cameras, exotic lenses, a state-of-the-art LCD display wall, and an Italian almond sofa set, is reportedly worth thousands of dollars.

Maame Grace, who is the CEO of Global Eagle

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment