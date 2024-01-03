Maame Yeboah Asiedu breaks silence on divorce with ex-husband after 20 years of marriage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Media personality and marriage counsellor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has responded to criticisms after it came to light that she divorced and got married again.



According to her, the decision to divorce her previous husband after marrying for almost 20 years stemmed from the action the man took to annul the marriage in court, which she was not in agreement with, however, she could not do anything to salvage the situation.



She rebuffed claims made by some members of the public that she does not practice what she preaches as a counsellor after speaking vehemently against divorce, citing that it was not her decision to divorce.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu stated that she is grateful to God for marrying again less than a year after she got divorced.



“I haven’t made up my mind to divorce but with all that you hear about me, there is one question I want to ask you, who divorced the other? The only thing I can say is that my husband divorced me, it was not my decision. I'm not a deceiver like people say, that I don’t practice what I preach but I have been practising. it's just that it was taken from me. If your husband seeks a divorce in court, there is nothing you can do about it.



“I am married now and what surprises you is why I married so early after my divorce but I'm a favored child of God. If I divorced ten thousand times, I would marry ten thousand times. I know why I'm trending but I'm the only woman who has married after divorcing in just a year."



Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s recent marriage ceremony that surfaced on social media sparked wild reactions in the public domain.



Some netizens criticised her for divorce after being a staunch advocate against the same act.



