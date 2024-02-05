Maccasio criticises Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over unfair treatment

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Maccasio has expressed his disappointment with fellow artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, citing a lack of reciprocity and respect in their interactions over the past few years.



In an interview with Sammy Flex on Sammy Flex TV, Maccasio didn't hold back, accusing both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy of not treating him fairly despite his support for them throughout his career.



Maccasio stated that he has always shown love and respect to the dancehall heavyweights, but feels that the same has not been reciprocated. He pointed out an instance where he came to Stonebwoy's aid during a concert in Tamale, ensuring its success despite doubts from many.



While Maccasio did not delve into specifics regarding his grievances or expectations from the two artists, he humorously suggested that they should experience less successful concerts in Tamale to appreciate his contributions and value.