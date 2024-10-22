You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 22Article 1996937

Music of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maccasio to host peace concert ahead of 2024 elections

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Maccasio Maccasio

Tamale-based rapper, Maccasio, has announced the return of his annual 69 Peace Concert, set to take place on November 9 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

The event, which is held during every election year, aims to promote peace and unity ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

Maccasio, a celebrated figure in Northern Ghana’s music scene, shared the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment