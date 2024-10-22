Maccasio to host peace concert ahead of 2024 elections

Music of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tamale-based rapper, Maccasio, has announced the return of his annual 69 Peace Concert, set to take place on November 9 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The event, which is held during every election year, aims to promote peace and unity ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.



Maccasio, a celebrated figure in Northern Ghana’s music scene, shared the



Read full articlenews on his social media platforms, writing, "It's election time, and just as we do it every election year, the 69 Peace Concert is scheduled for November 9."



The concert is expected to attract thousands of fans, providing a platform for peaceful messages to be spread during the politically charged period.



The event’s focus aligns with Maccasio’s long-standing commitment to using his influence to foster peace in his home region.



The rapper has consistently used music as a tool for social change, and the upcoming concert is set to feature performances from some of the biggest names in Northern Ghana’s music industry.



With rising tensions ahead of the elections, Maccasio's initiative serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining peace and unity.