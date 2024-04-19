'Made in Taadi' will happen this year no matter what - Kofi Kinaata vows

Music of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata is determined to make his 'Made in Taadi' event a reality this year, promising to overcome all obstacles to please his disappointed fans.



Kinaata expressed regret for not staging the event in previous years, acknowledging his fans' unhappiness. He emphasized that this year, 'Made in Taadi' is a must, "by hook or crook."



In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Kinaata revealed his commitment to funding the event himself if necessary, underscoring that he's previously sacrificed profitable gigs to prioritize 'Made in Taadi.'



The rapper shared that despite incurring losses, the satisfaction of delighting his fans with the concert makes it worthwhile. He highlighted that the artists who perform at 'Made in Taadi' do so without charging him, although he shows appreciation with tokens afterward.