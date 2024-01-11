Mahama no longer here to take the blame - KSM mocks ECG over 'Dumsor' return

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Veteran Ghanaian comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has joined the public outcry over the persistent power outages in the country.



Many Ghanaians have expressed their frustration and dissatisfaction on and off social media over the frequent power cuts that have disrupted their daily activities.



The opposition New Democratic Congress has blamed the situation on the government's mismanagement of the energy sector and claimed that the era of severe power outages, commonly known as Dumsor, had returned.



However, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has not given any official explanation or assurance over the issue.



On January 19, KSM, known for his outspoken and satirical views on various social and political issues in Ghana, took to his Twitter handle to mock ECG and the government for their silence and incompetence.



According to him, the former president John Dramani Mahama is not available to take the blame for dumsor



“POOR ECG, you are now being held responsible for the DUMSOR. Mahama is not in power to take the HEAT on your behalf. Sorry wai,” he tweeted.



His tweet has generated a lot of reactions from his followers, some of whom agreed with him while others defended the ECG.



Check the tweet below





POOR ECG, you are now being held culpable for the DUMSOR. Mahama is not in power to take the BLAME on your behalf. Sorry wai???? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) January 10, 2024

