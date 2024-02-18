Mahama’s new campaign song is ready; NDC will soon release it — Nacee hints

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned gospel singer, Nacee, has disclosed that he has created a new campaign anthem for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Nacee, acclaimed for hit Mahama campaign tunes such as “E dey bee,” “Onaapo,” and “Mahama Okada,” revealed this when questioned about his agenda for the upcoming 2024 elections.



The veteran sound engineer affirmed that the song has been finalised and is slated for release by the NDC soon.



"Oh, I have composed a song for Mahama… It is done… the NDC will release the song very soon," he told Nana Adwoa Annan of Onua TV.



While Nacee's association with Mahama traces back to 2012, he has previously collaborated with personalities from diverse political spectrums, including former president John Agyekum Kufuor.



The reception of the new song by the public and its potential impact compared to his previous compositions remains to be observed.