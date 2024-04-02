Majority of my collaborations are with upcoming artists - Guru

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Guru has revealed his efforts in giving upcoming acts the opportunity to shine.



The rapper who had his first major feature on Obrafour’s song ‘Kasiebo’, bringing him into the national spotlight, was Zeal Nana Kweku Bliss’ guest on Class FM’s Class Xtra on Saturday, March 30, 2024.



He spoke extensively about the good, bad, and ugly side of his captivating music career.



Guru revealed how he always tries to be impactfully different and carve a nitch market for his craft.



"Almost all my major collaborations are with upcoming artistes. It is all about playing the smart game to push and create an empire. I was shooting with Stip and later brought in Xbills Ebenezer. I started working Danny beatz, King Dee," he said in an interview on Class FM.



Talented singers such as Singlet, Kweysi Swat, Iyk Wonder, an a few other artistes have been heard due to Guru’s mission to get these great talents some listening ears. Upcoming artist Kwadjo Shaft, who was in the Class FM studios with the Nkoranza superste, also had some minutes to exhibit his talent and create some shine for his song, Higher