‘Make music that crosses borders, you won't have to beg people to play them’ - Nektunez to Ghanaians

US-based Ghanaian music producer Noble Zogli, popularly known as Nektunez has spoken up about the recent “Play Ghana” initiative propounded by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



One can recall that on December 14, the Ministry of Information organized a stakeholder engagement that aimed at gathering insights from creative players for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.



Artistes such as Samini, Black Sherif and Reggie Rockstone advocated for a collaborative effort to push Ghanaian music, especially in light of the December-in-Ghana festivities.



The initiative, however, led to mixed reactions from industry stakeholders, some of which praised the initiative, while others rubbished it.



However, airing his thoughts about the issue, Nektunez said music listeners have the freedom to choose the songs they prefer, adding that such an initiative may not be feasible.



He called on Ghanaian artistes to rather create music that can gain global traction, as this would eliminate the need for consumers and DJs to be persuaded to play Ghanaian songs.



“Make music that can automatically cross boundaries. You won’t have to beg DJs, media and consumers to play your songs. We are no longer in that era where people control the media. Now people choose what they want to hear once it sounds good,” he emphasized on Twitter.



Meanwhile, some Nigerians and music lovers from various foreign countries are championing a counter-agenda to ban Black Sherif’s songs.



This is because the Ghanaian rapper who has gained massive traction in Nigeria, was captured among his colleagues, backing the #PlayGhana agenda.



Make music that can automatically cross boundaries. You wont have to beg DJs,media and consumers to play your songs. We are no longer in that era where ppl control the media. Now ppl choose what they want to hear once it sounds good. — Nektunez (@nektunez) December 17, 2023

