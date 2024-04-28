Male rights advocate urges mothers to avoid emotionally burdening sons

Television of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian advocate for male rights, Ethel Adjololo Marfo, alias BoysDocta Ethel, delivers a crucial message to 'boy moms' globally, advising against using their sons as emotional crutches.



Speaking on the relationship segment of Joy Prime's Prime Morning, Adjololo highlighted the prevalent issue of mothers leaning on their sons for emotional support, often due to a lack of male companionship.



"Mothers should refrain from making their boys surrogate spouses," she emphasized. "Some are inadvertently transforming their sons into shadow husbands, imposing their emotional baggage onto them."



She cautioned that this dynamic could lead to emotional fatigue for the son by the time he reaches marriageable age, hindering his ability to form healthy relationships.



"The lingering emotional burden interferes when he transitions to building his own family," Adjololo explained. "It's essential to empower boys to be themselves and provide male mentorship, while being selective about who influences their lives."



As the Founding Director of JSA Boys mentorship, Adjololo underscores the importance of fostering boys' independence while safeguarding them from undue emotional strain.