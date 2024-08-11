Man in viral video my brother not just a lookalike – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 August 2024
Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Dan Kwaku Yeboah of Peace FM has addressed the recent discovery of his lookalike, revealing that the individual in question is actually his older brother, Eric Odenwho Manu.
In a video shared online, Dan clarified that many people had mistaken his brother for him, leading to numerous inquiries.
He emphasized that Eric is not only his brother but also a talented actor and singer.
Dan mentioned that in 2003, when concert parties were popular, Eric won the Best Actor award at the National Theatre.