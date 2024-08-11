You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 11Article 1968914

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Man in viral video my brother not just a lookalike – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dan clarified that many people had mistaken his brother for him Dan clarified that many people had mistaken his brother for him

Dan Kwaku Yeboah of Peace FM has addressed the recent discovery of his lookalike, revealing that the individual in question is actually his older brother, Eric Odenwho Manu.

In a video shared online, Dan clarified that many people had mistaken his brother for him, leading to numerous inquiries.

He emphasized that Eric is not only his brother but also a talented actor and singer.

Dan mentioned that in 2003, when concert parties were popular, Eric won the Best Actor award at the National Theatre.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment