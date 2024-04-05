Marriage is not beneficial to men - Kojo Yankson

LifeStyle of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned news anchor Kojo Yankson has joined the ongoing discourse on marriage, challenging the notion that it predominantly favors men.



In a bold stance, Yankson cast doubt on the financial advantages marriage offers men, asserting the difficulty in quantifying its benefits compared to those for women.



From a pragmatic viewpoint, Yankson questioned the tangible gains for men in marriage, proposing a simple cost-benefit analysis that calls into question its merits.



He further challenged the audience to identify exclusive privileges or advantages married men possess over their single counterparts, highlighting a lack of definitive benefits.



Yankson's remarks have ignited a debate on traditional perceptions of marriage, prompting reflection on evolving gender roles and relationship dynamics in contemporary society.



