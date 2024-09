Television of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Gh Celebrities

Prophet Kumchacha of Heavens Gate Ministries advocates for polygamy, asserting it isn't a sin as the Bible doesn't explicitly forbid it.



He claims Apostle Paul's advice on monogamy was merely personal opinion, not a divine mandate.



Kumchacha argues multiple marriages can alleviate marital stress and improve longevity.