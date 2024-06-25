You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 25Article 1954133

Marry right or stay single – Joe Mettle as he asserts there's exclusive divine favour in marriage

Joe Mettle and wife Joe Mettle and wife

Joe Mettle, renowned singer-songwriter, advocates for marriage rooted in God's intentions.

He emphasizes the blessing of marriage as ordained by God, urging young people to marry with pure intentions.

Quoting Proverbs 18:22, he highlights the divine favor found in marriage.

Joe Mettle encourages careful consideration of intentions before marriage, emphasizing the importance of aligning with God's will in choosing a spouse.

He celebrates the role of physical attraction in marriage while cautioning against marrying troublesome partners, citing Proverbs 21:9.

Joe Mettle, who wed in 2020, reflects on marriage as a sanctuary and urges trust in God for the right partner.

