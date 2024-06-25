Marry right or stay single – Joe Mettle as he asserts there's exclusive divine favour in marriage

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Joe Mettle, renowned singer-songwriter, advocates for marriage rooted in God's intentions.



He emphasizes the blessing of marriage as ordained by God, urging young people to marry with pure intentions.



Quoting Proverbs 18:22, he highlights the divine favor found in marriage.



Joe Mettle encourages careful consideration of intentions before marriage, emphasizing the importance of aligning with God's will in choosing a spouse.



He celebrates the role of physical attraction in marriage while cautioning against marrying troublesome partners, citing Proverbs 21:9.



Joe Mettle, who wed in 2020, reflects on marriage as a sanctuary and urges trust in God for the right partner.