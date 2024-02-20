Maurice Ampaw urges Martha Ankomah to pursue defamation and criminal charges against LilWin

Private Legal Practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has weighed in on the recent issue between actor LilWin and his colleague Martha Ankomah.



In an interview on TV3, Ampaw expressed his stance on the matter, suggesting a legal course of action if he were in Martha Ankomah's shoes.



Ampaw asserted that he would pursue both civil and criminal charges against LilWin for alleged defamation. He emphasized the need to criminalize the act by involving law enforcement to conduct investigations.



He stated, "If I were Martha, I will not only file defamation suit, I will also go to the police and report LilWin for spreading fake news."



Furthermore, Ampaw highlighted the importance of involving the cybercrime unit to ascertain the authenticity of LilWin's statements. He insisted on LilWin being investigated and charged accordingly before the law court.





If i were @marthaankomah i will also go to the Police Station and report @officiallilwin for spreading fake news - @lawyermauriceampaw_1 speaking on #TRENDSGH#3Entertainment #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/NwqVF4VPYG