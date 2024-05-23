May God kill me if I have body-enhancing surgery – Akuapem Poloo

Movies of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Akuapem Poloo has adamantly rejected cosmetic surgery, affirming she'll never undergo procedures like body enhancement or tattoos.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, she firmly stated her stance, asserting she loves her natural body and would never alter it, even for her husband.



She proudly embraces her figure, dismissing societal pressures and expressing gratitude for her appearance, including her buttocks and flat tummy.



Additionally, she opposes skin bleaching, attributing her complexion to hereditary factors from her mother.



Akuapem Poloo's unwavering confidence in her natural beauty shines through as she stands firm against societal beauty standards.