Mazda's vision of the future — inside tomorrow's revolutionary cars

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: https://www.autoblog.com/

Between a potentially new RX-7, Mazda 3, and a Miata, Mazda shows us that the future of their lineup could be as fun as they are unique



For the past few years, Mazda has been teasing us with concept cars seemingly inspired by some of their contemporary models. Each shows a glimpse of curvaceous future Mazdas, clearly futuristic but inheriting the Japanese marque's current design language.



We wanted to compile all of these concepts in one place for those who have yet to see them and to invite further hypotheses as to what the future holds in store for one of Japan's oldest automobile manufacturers.