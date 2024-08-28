McBrown and Okyeame Kwame made me their errand boy when they dated – FlowKing Stone

Television of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Flowking Stone recently shared humorous anecdotes about his brother Okyeame Kwame’s past relationship with actress Nana Ama McBrown.



On Onua Showtime, he recounted running errands for the couple, including fetching water during their time together.



The story elicited playful comments from the show’s panel, including Asamoah Gyan.



McBrown, amused but slightly flustered, pointed out that Flowking Stone omitted the many meals she prepared for him and emphasized that celebrities also have everyday feelings.