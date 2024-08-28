You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 28Article 1974599

McBrown and Okyeame Kwame made me their errand boy when they dated – FlowKing Stone

Flowking Stone recently shared humorous anecdotes about his brother Okyeame Kwame’s past relationship with actress Nana Ama McBrown.

On Onua Showtime, he recounted running errands for the couple, including fetching water during their time together.

The story elicited playful comments from the show’s panel, including Asamoah Gyan.

McBrown, amused but slightly flustered, pointed out that Flowking Stone omitted the many meals she prepared for him and emphasized that celebrities also have everyday feelings.

