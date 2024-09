Entertainment of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Late Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known as KODA, will be buried today at KICC Dominion Centre in Accra.



His family has requested no media coverage or photos during the service, citing privacy concerns.



KODA passed away on April 24, 2024, at the age of 45.