Music of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Rapper Medikal, 31, plans to vote for the first time on December 7, 2024, but is unsure who to support.



Ghana's presidential election features 39 candidates, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the main contenders.



Medikal is also releasing a 9-track EP titled *Healing* on September 14.